South Idaho Most Wanted: Mountain Home Area Burglar At Large

A south Idaho man has been recently added to a statewide database for most wanted criminals.

Have you seen Christopher Oren Wiser? He is currently wanted by the Elmore County Sheriff's Department for the crime of burglary, according to his criminal profile on the Idaho State Police / Missing Persons Clearinghouse website.

Wiser, 43, is 6'2", and weighs 195 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He has multiple tattoos, including on his arms, abdomen, chest and hands. There is a $50,000 bond assigned to this case.

If you know the whereabouts of Christopher Oren Wiser, please contact the Elmore County Sheriff's Department. To submit a tip, click here. To receive notifications regarding wanted criminals in southwestern Idaho, you can download the Crime Stoppers app.