Southeast Idaho Man Who Raped Minor Still Wanted By Police

Idaho Department of Corrections

A Bonneville County man who was sentenced to prison for raping a minor and fled while under supervision from state corrections remains one of Idaho's most wanted.

Germain Ramirez is wanted in southeast Idaho for violation 18-6101 , which is participating in an act of forcible sexual conduct against an individual under the age of 18. Ramirez's original sentence was to last until August of 2020, according to his arrest report .

Ramirez is 5 ' 7'' in height, weighs approximately 150 pounds, and has brown eyes with black hair. Anyone with information about Ramirez is asked to contact the Bonneville County Sheriff's Department at 208-529-1200.

For a complete list of the state's most wanted criminals, including Ramirez, click here .