Spooky Magic Valley Attractions Hiring For The Halloween Season

Believe it or not but Halloween is coming up in just about 2 months. The Haunted attractions of the Magic Valley will be opening about a month from now and are looking for actors to scare guests.

Both the Haunted Swamp and the Haunted Mansions of Albion have upcoming meetings for those who wish to be a part of their terrifying teams of scare masters. The Haunted Mansions of Albion have posted on their website that auditions for actors will be held on September 7th from 6-8pm. They also unveiled a new scare for the upcoming season.

The Haunted Swamp will be holding their mandatory cast meeting on September 4th at 7pm.