Sports Clips Now Open in Twin Falls

Sports Clips is open in Twin Falls for any man or boy interested in watching and talking sports while getting a hair cut.

The facility prides itself on providing haircuts for men and boys by people who specialize in those hairstyles. It's not like a typical salon or barber shop, it is more like a sports bar where you can get a hair cut. Minus the food and drink.

They are located at 1925 Fillmore Street Suite 200.

They are located at 1925 Fillmore Street Suite 200.

 

