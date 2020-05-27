SportsCenter Shares Video Of Epic Perrine Bridge BASE Jump

It's not every day that the world's most popular sports network takes to social media to share video of an event that happened in the city of Twin Falls, Idaho. In fact, to date, this is the first time I've ever seen our quiet, desert community of roughly 52,000 people, ever mentioned by "the worldwide leader in sports."

It was August of 2019 when I first shared a video uploaded by Barstool Sports of a pair of BASE jumpers who executed an two-person, hanging drop off the Perrine Bridge. At the time, I had never seen this pulled off, and haven't again since. BASE jumping has been legal for years from the bridge, and in all my time of watching videos uploaded by those who have taken the leap, this one is still my favorite.

Recently, SportsCenter shared the video, with the caption, "NOPE." It currently has close to four million views since being shared on May 26, 2020. Fans of the hobby who are seeing it for the first time have been commenting nonstop since it was shared.



View this post on Instagram NOPE. (via @reesecocrane) A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter) on May 25, 2020 at 1:50pm PDT

The short video shot in the summer of 2019 from the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls is breathing new life into the city's landmark, which opened for vehicle passage in 1976. It was shared by ESPN staffer Reese Cocrane.