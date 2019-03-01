State Troopers Honored for Saving Man’s Life

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – Two Idaho State Police troopers were recognized on Friday for actions they took that saved a man’s life last summer.

ISP Senior Trooper Robert Allred and Trooper Jonathan Demcak were awarded the agency’s Silver Star for their lifesaving actions while responding to a multi-vehicle crash on July 3, 2018, on Interstate 84.

According to ISP spokesman Tim Marsano, the troopers were assisting another motorist on July 3 near milepost 187 in Jerome County when one of the officers heard a loud crash and explosion about a half-mile away. As they soon found out, the noise came from a crash between two commercial vehicles.

When the troopers arrived on scene, they found that one of the drivers was trapped inside his vehicle, which was lying on its side and on fire, Marsano explained in information sent to News Radio 1310. The two troopers, with the assistance of civilian bystander William Thompson, worked to dislodge the driver from the burning wreck and pull him to safety before flames engulfed the vehicles.

Marsano said the Silver Star is the second highest award for heroism in the face of danger that may be presented to a sworn officer. Thompson, a truck driver from Texas, also was recognized for the role he played in helping to save the man’s life.