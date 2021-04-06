Twin Falls Police Investigating Potential Mail Theft Case

The Twin Falls Police Department shared a doorbell video recently that shows a man walk up to a home in broad daylight and remove contents from the resident's mailbox. The department is investigating the matter to determine if the act was a case of mail theft.

Footage from a residential camera on April 3, 2021, captured an unidentified person of interest remove mail from the property on Sherry Lane. The individual then returned to his automobile parked on the street, got in, and drove off. The incident happened at 1:32 P.M. that afternoon.

The Twin Falls Police Department is asking the community to please review the camera footage, and contact them with any information they might have on the individual. They would like to contact the person of interest for further questioning. Please reach out to Officer Clark, at 208-735-7200. No crimes have yet been determined to have been committed in this act.