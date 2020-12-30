Twin Falls Police Seek Shopper Who Didn’t Pay For Goods Taken

Twin Falls law enforcement have spread the word regarding a person of interest who allegedly left a store on Cheney Drive Sunday without paying for merchandise.

The Facebook page of the Twin Falls Police Department has two images that officers are hoping might help in locating this individual who reportedly left the store in the 200 block of Cheney Drive West over the weekend. The person of interest appears to be a female, and a white, Chevrolet truck with an extended cab, was likely the vehicle used by this person when leaving the parking lot.

Twin Falls Police Dept

If you think you recognize this person, or vehicle, please contact CFO Bailey, at 208-735-7200.