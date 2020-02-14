‘Strange Lights'; Two Separate Jerome UFOs Reported In Same Night

Two unusual nighttime incidents were reported recently within hours of one another by residents in the city of Jerome. Both described unexplained lights appearing to move across the sky.

The National UFO Reporting Center received two reports of unexplained light phenomenon in the sky above Jerome on February 8, 2020. The center just posted the incident reports to its website on February 13. Both incidents described unusual lights moving in the sky above.

The first Jerome report was dated February 8, 2020, at 5:38 a.m. The incident was reported by a former Marine officer who described the sighting as, "never witnessed anything like it." Three separate hovering lights that appeared to move in a timed pattern were observed. The witness also described the event as something that "has me shook."

The second sighting, also reported on February 8, involved a light that appeared to move across the sky, dimming in appearance from time to time. This incident was reported at 8:16 p.m., and lasted for over two hours.

These incidents marked the eleventh and twelfth reports of unidentified aerial phenomenon in the state to the center since January 1, 2020. The last Twin Falls report to the national website was on October 13, 2019. Two white lights were described as traveling at high rates of speed, and within close proximity to one another.

The NUFORC has been documenting such reports across the United States since 1974. Close to 100 UFO sightings were reported in the state in 2019.