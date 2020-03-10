Sturgeon Poached Out of the Boise River

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife officials say a protected white sturgeon was illegally fished out of the Boise River earlier in March.

What was left of a white sturgeon carcass was found near the Veterans' Memorial Bridge in Boise on March 3, believe to have been poached a few days earlier, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. The investigating officer, Steve Ross, said he quickly found what was left of the fish, head, fins and tail, after it was reported to Fish and Game. He estimated the fish was about six feet in length.

A reward is being offered through Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) to help find those responsible. Officers hope someone who may have seen something will come forward with more information. The protected sturgeon cannot be removed from the water, harvested, or kept, only catch and release is allowed. CAP can be reached 1-800-632-5999 or hit the LINK.