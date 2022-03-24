There are so many fun things to do this summer in Twin Falls. I mean, there are the summer staples we look forward to every single year, and this year we have more coming our way. Here are some of the things we are most excited about in Twin Falls this summer.

1 Hwy 30 Music Fest This is the event of the summer no one wants to miss. You can see Turnpike Troubadours, Lainey Wilson, Aaron Lewis, Sam Riggs, Koe Wetzel, Ray Willey Hubbard and so much more. It is a 4-day event you don't want to miss. This summer is going to be awesome!

2 Twin Falls Zoo will open We aren't exactly sure when the zoo is going to open. Originally it was going to be around March, but if you follow their website it looks like June. I can't wait to check this place out.

3 Knocker Ball I will have more information about knocker ball coming to Twin Falls shortly. Think of it this way, climb inside a giant inflatable ball and tackle your friends. It should be open sooner rather than later and will be at some events this summer.

4 Redhawk Gastropub They are getting so close to opening their doors. The 28 tap gastropub should be open this summer at Canyon Crest. Enjoy a beer, some great food, and a great summer view.

5 Nara Ramen and Sushi opening We don't have an opening date for them just yet, but they are hiring which means it is close. Originally they were going to be open in March but due to shortages and more, they had to push the opening date back. It should be open this summer.

6 Old Navy returns Old Navy is coming back to Twin Falls. Expecting an opening date in May, it is the perfect place to get your summer style. I can't wait for it to open.

7 Other summer concerts Summer concerts at the Twin Falls city park are always a blast, you can see Adelita's Way and Colton Ford at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in June, pop-up shows are all over the place. Summer concerts around Twin Falls are amazing, and everywhere.

8 Farmers Markets They get bigger and better every year. On Main Street, it appears another one will be opening and it is tied to CloverLeaf. Anything tied to CloverLeaf is for me.