Suspect in Ammon Shooting Arrested after Firing Gun at Police

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities in Chubbuck say a suspect wanted for allegedly shooting at his ex-wife after breaking into her apartment was arrested Thursday after he had shot at police and a high-speed chase.

According to the Chubbuck Police Department, on Thursday officers tried to pull over a car that they believed to be occupied by 26-year-old Talon Cavanaugh, who was a suspect in a shooting at an apartment in Ammon earlier in the week in which he is accused of breaking into and shooting over the head of his ex-wife. Chubbuck Police said in a statement that Cavanaugh shot in the direction of the officer's patrol car and sped off.

Chubbuck Police, along with several other agencies including Idaho State Police and both Bonneville and Bannock county sheriff's offices joined the pursuit that ended on the Fort Hall Tribal Reservation after the suspects vehicle was damaged going through a rough field. None of the officers involved were hurt in the shooting or pursuit.

Cavanaugh was booked into the Bannock County Jail with charges pending.