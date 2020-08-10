SUV Crashes Onto Canyon Overlook North of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An SUV crashed down onto an overlook on the north side of the Snake River canyon Sunday evening in Jerome County. According to 511.idaho.gov, one lane of the Perrine Bridge on the north side was blocked at just before 9 p.m. for a vehicle fire. KMVT News is reporting there were people missing after the crash. The SUV could be seen on an overlook just below the bridge.

As of Monday morning search crews could be seen along the canyon rim, both north and south, looking for the person. A drone was seen flying below the canyon rim on the north side over what appeared to be the body of a person roughly more than 100 yards from the river bank.