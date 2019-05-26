Teen Killed in Car Crash in North Idaho

KELLOGG, Idaho (KLIX)-An 18-year-old Pinerhurst resident was killed Saturday when the car he was in hit a guardrail on an interstate highway in North Idaho near the town of Kellogg.

According to Idaho State Police, Colten Holzheu had been ejected from the car in a crash a little after 9:32 p.m. and was taken to Shoshone Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

ISP said in a statement, Holzheu was in a 2001 Toyota Echo driven by Ryan Rodriguez, 18, of Wallace, with passengers Austin Mcintosh, 18, of Spokane, Washington, and Eric Hull, 20, of Smelterville, Idaho.

Rodriquez lost control on Interstate 90 and hit a guardrail. ISP says Holzheu was ejected from the car, it's not clear who had been wearing seat belts. The investigation is ongoing.