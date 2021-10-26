The Elusive Moose of Idaho’s South Hills

There are an estimated 500 moose in the South Hills and I haven’t seen even one. A few days ago, I was up early. I’ve been told if you want to observe moose, sunrise is a good time. Driving the high country in the dark is an experience but I can’t say I was worried about hitting something at 35 miles per hour. Interstate at 80 MPH is another matter!

Then a pickup truck passed, and in the distance, I could hear all-terrain vehicles. At that point, I decided to go home.

I found a ridgeline and parked just as the sun began to emerge. Below there was a series of ponds and swamps. And I waited. For well over an hour. Three deer dipped their mouths in the water and then they walked back into the wood line.

It was cold. When I left Twin Falls, the temperature gauge on my dashboard registered 47 degrees. Near Rock Creek, it shot up to 60 degrees but as soon as I started getting some elevation it dropped by 22 degrees.

Standing in the cold, camera in hand, I was suddenly startled by some noise from behind. I wheeled around and saw a rustic-looking man. He was walking a poodle! “Good morning,” he cheerily offered in greeting. I said hello. Then a pickup truck passed, and in the distance, I could hear all-terrain vehicles. At that point, I decided to go home.

I won’t call it a complete waste of time.

There was still a lot of color on the trees and the rising sun illuminated the rock formations. I came home with nearly 100 fresh pictures.

At the Rock Creek store, a clerk told me I looked familiar. I get that from time to time despite working in a medium where I’m rarely seen. Then she asked me if I was a state auditor! No, on that day simply an auditor of nature and not very successful.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.