The Handmaid’s Tale in Idaho?

Maybe Paulette Jordan is on to something.

The survey claims Idaho is the second worst place in the country to be a woman

The woman nominated by Idaho Democrats for Governor is considered a trailblazer by some because she could be a first. The first woman as Governor in this state.

According to WalletHub Idaho is a harsh place if you aren’t a man. The survey claims Idaho is the second worst place in the country to be a woman (Utah is labeled the worst). Washington State is considered 9 th best and Oregon and Montana are in the middle. Wyoming is 30 th overall.

Idaho’s low ranking comes from a very low score for education and health. You can see the rankings and methodology here .