The One Place in Twin Falls I Hate to Drive

This is my least favorite intersection in Twin Falls. There are others where I can barely make a turn because fencing stretches to the road or landscaping blocks the view. Those are the places where it always seems the view is obstructed on the left. Attempting a left turn you could get T-Boned. A right turn and you'll probably lose a rear quarter panel. City Council members tell me if you have these issues you should document the location. Councilors can't be everywhere and you can help them point an inspector in the right direction.

A pile up in late August appears more related to driver inattention than anything else but it still sheds some light on the congestion and jockeying for lanes.

I don't get visual obstructions near the Pole Line Road McDonald's, although. If I'm making a left turn onto Pole Line having traveled north on Blue Lakes Boulevard, it can be death defying to try and squeeze into the right lane for a turn intro McDonald's or the Costco parking lot. Because traffic having crossed the Perrine Bridge simply rounds a corner onto Pole Line without a stop or a yield. Often heavy truck traffic. And in a very few short feet there's suddenly a traffic signal at Fillmore Street.

A pile up in late August appears more related to driver inattention than anything else but it still sheds some light on the congestion and jockeying for lanes.

Clearly, this is no simple fix. A friend and I stood outside IHOP one afternoon and watched the heavy trucks and RVs rolling across the bridge. The volume is something to behold. It's like watching a great migration.

The traffic begs for another bridge over the canyon and, yet. Even if we had approval tomorrow, a third span is still likely two decades away. And traffic is only getting heavier.