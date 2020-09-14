The Planet’s Worst Air Quality is Blowing Our Way

Even the moon looked orange. I walked outside at 4:30, Sunday morning, and looked skyward. The crescent moon had a hue I don’t normally see. Saturday afternoon every time I looked out a window my first thought was, “Looks like rain”. This on a cloudless day. I’ve limited my time outside the last few weeks. The air smells like an ash tray. A publication called Insider explains the West Coast currently has the worst air quality on the planet. And it’s blowing this way. You can read more by clicking here.

We’re talking about charred plant matter. And animal matter. And man-made materials scorched in the flames.

The particulates we’re exposed to are quite a collection. We’re talking about charred plant matter. And animal matter. And man-made materials scorched in the flames. A firefighter told me 30 years ago many people who die in house fires are killed by inhaling the chemical compounds used in modern furnishings. Entire communities have burned and all the contents of homes, shops and other businesses are floating in the smoke.

My sister would like to come visit the Mountain West but with severe asthma and allergies, I’m not sure when she can make the trip without fear of suffocation.