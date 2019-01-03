The Pocket In Twin Falls Soon To Be A Smoke-Free Business

Greg Jannetta

One of Twin Falls few remaining businesses that allow smoking will soon be asking patrons to step outside to light up.

The Pocket , at 1532 Kimberley Road, appears to be joining other neighboring bars like 55 Windbreak to institute a non-smoking policy. The Pocket recently posted a poll on their Facebook page asking Magic Valley residents their thoughts on enforcing a ban on cigarettes inside the bar and pool hall. More than 500 people have voted so far, with 60% of those saying they would welcome the change.

I stopped by the Pocket this afternoon hoping to talk with Owner Carl Wormsbaker, but he was out handling a food order. Wormsbaker was also unavailable to speak over the telephone.

KMVT recently reported that one of the main reasons for the decision was to provide an environment for younger Magic Valley people to come in and learn the game of billiards. Damage from years of smoking inside the establishment was also cited, according to KMVT's story .