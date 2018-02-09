The United Nations Plans to Restrict Ammunition

Gun talk Friday on Newsradio 1310, KLIX.

Todd Eccles from Patriot Defense made it clear in a pressure situation the more shots you have on target is better. Research backs him up. Some people with nerves of steel and ice-water for blood may only need one shot. The rest of us may need several rounds at center mass before ending a threat.

We also talked about the theft of Rob Gronkowski’s gun safe during the Super Bowl, the damage knives can do and the stopping power even from a .22 caliber.

Oh, and our “friends” at the United Nations believe they can restrict sales of ammunition. Buy now, save later! You can hear the show below: