The United Nations Plans to Restrict Ammunition

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images.

Gun talk Friday on Newsradio 1310, KLIX. 

Some people with nerves of steel and ice-water for blood may only need one shot

Todd Eccles from Patriot Defense made it clear in a pressure situation the more shots you have on target is better.  Research backs him up.  Some people with nerves of steel and ice-water for blood may only need one shot.  The rest of us may need several rounds at center mass before ending a threat.

We also talked about the theft of Rob Gronkowski’s gun safe during the Super Bowl, the damage knives can do and the stopping power even from a .22 caliber.

Oh, and our “friends” at the United Nations believe they can restrict sales of ammunition.  Buy now, save later!  You can hear the show below:

Filed Under: 1911, ammunition, bill colley, Enhanced Carry Permit, Forrest Andersen, Second Amendment, Self Defense, Todd Eccles, United Nations
Categories: Colley's Commentary, Events, Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News, Podcasts, Political, Top Story, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top