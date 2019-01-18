These Idaho Children Have Been Missing Since 2018
Thankfully, no new children have been reported missing in 2019. Unfortunately, these are the list of children that are still missing from 2018. Do you recognize any of them?
Jessie Clark - from Twin Falls and has been missing since November 5, 2018.
Nicole Knox - from Boise and has been missing since July 27, 2018.
Malieha Moore - from Nampa and has been missing since April 13, 2018.
Veronica Perez - from Post Falls and has been missing since March 14, 2018.
Serena Archer - from Priest River and has been missing since February 7, 2018.
If you recognize any of these children, make sure you contact police.