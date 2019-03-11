It’s been 15 years since the first Doom movie, starring Dwayne Johnson and Karl Urban and based on the classic video game series. That film was, to put it mildly, a flop, and to date it failed to materialize as any kind of franchise. But now there is a trailer for a direct-to-video sequel, Doom: Annihilation. (Johnson and Urban are obviously not involved.) Watch it above.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Follows a group of space marines as they respond to a distress call from a base on a Martian moon, only to discover it's been overrun by demonic creatures who threaten to create Hell on Earth.

If it’s really called Doom: Annihilation , I hope the zombie demon baddies all come from the Shimmer and at the end of the movie the heroes encounter eerie duplicates of themselves.

Doom: Annihilation director Tony Giglio told Polygon that the movie “will be using the first-person perspective but not like the first film or for long extended periods” so that it won’t “dominate or distract or take you out of the film.” Duly noted.