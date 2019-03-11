VIDEO: Idaho Crews Work to Clear Highway of Avalanche

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho transportation crews continue to plow through more than 40 feet of snow to clear an Idaho mountain highway blocked by avalanches.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, a storm in late February left more than five feet of snow on State Highway 21 between Lowman and Stanley and was eventually hit with several avalanches that covered the roadway with more than 50 feet of snow.

ITD road crews began working to clear the highway on March 1 with an assortment of equipment to get the it passable once again. ITD shared video of the progress being made to clear the road. The 11 mile stretch of road, also known as Canyon Creek, typically sees avalanches during the winter.

ITD says the narrow corridor only allows for the use of a few machines at a time and crews have started working at both ends of the blockage to clear the road. More equipment showed up late last week to help move tons of snow. The highway is one of the routes from Boise to the small community of Stanley which had been totally cut off from the rest of the state because of avalanches this winter.