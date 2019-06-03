This Guy Makes BASE Jumping Look Wimpy

I couldn’t BASE jump. Well, I suppose if I was pushed against my will I could give it a try. One Saturday I walked out to the center of the Perrine Bridge where I planned to talk to some of the adrenaline junkies. As soon as the steel started shaking beneath my feet I turned around.

If he slipped and fell a parachute would’ve been useless.

Also, I’ve got issues with heights. I’m not much for climbing. Then I saw a guy defying gravity at City of Rocks over the weekend. If he slipped and fell a parachute would’ve been useless. He simply wasn’t high enough to slow his descent. Falling a distance of several stories would also be painful. Very painful. It’s not like there are pillows at the bottom and you might bounce off the rock face, too.

A woman appeared to be sketching his ascent from below. She appeared calm. This must be a common sport among family.

I enjoyed my trip. Aside from being worried about the climber’s future. Heck, the park even has a custom for visitors. You sign rocks as well as a guestbook! Been that way for well over 150 years.