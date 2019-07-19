This Idaho Festival Is Cancelled To Protect Illegal Aliens

Need additional evidence the newspaper industry promotes lawlessness? Check out this link. It’s being carried jointly by a pair of Idaho newspapers. One in Twin Falls, the other in Boise. A Latino music festival scheduled for this weekend is being cancelled. Event organizers fear Immigration and Customs Enforcement will raid the festival and cart away lawbreakers.

Do you need a more blatant admission there are a lot of people in the Magic and Treasure Valleys here illegally.

And that they know they’re breaking the law?

And that there are people who believe they’re somehow owed residency in the United States?

Personally, I think there are people being paranoid. My guess is most of the upcoming arrests will take place in much larger cities, although. If the fear of comeuppance can force people to cancel a festival then the Trump White House has found a method of deterrence.

I’m sick of liberals defining for me compassion. People who would handout free health services to lawbreakers at my expense is an affront. Especially as hundreds of thousands of Americans are living in parks, forests and beneath bridges.