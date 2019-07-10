This State Is Promoting Sex Among Schoolchildren

Many people in Idaho believe it can’t happen here. Let me tell you, I’ve seen cultural changes in this country sweep across the land like a tsunami. A trend gets started and it isn’t long before it impacts even the most traditional bastions of American life.

When I was living in Vermont in 2001, civil unions were approved. We were told same-sex marriage wasn’t going to be a demand. A little more than a decade later, “marriage equality” became a right across the nation.

Medical marijuana is likely on the ballot next year in Idaho. It has an excellent chance of passing. Recreational usually follows within a couple of years.

In neighboring California, children in elementary schools are being encouraged to engage in rampant sexual behaviors. It’s in their textbooks for crying out loud! Why the need to encourage sexual activity among 5th graders?

You can read more about the program by clicking on this link, and I warn you, it’s extremely graphic.

My guess is there are educators in Idaho who quietly support adopting the same and they’ve got clout behind the scenes. If Ada and Canyon Counties keep trending liberal, this could become the norm here following the Election of 2022.