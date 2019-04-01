Tickets For Shoshone Falls Laser Show Now On Sale And Selling Out

So Idaho Tourism

Tickets for the 2019 Lights & Laser Show at Shoshone Falls are now on sale to the public. Already there have been reports of certain seating being sold out.

As of midnight, April 1, tickets for this year's Lights & Laser Show at Shoshone Falls are available for public purchase, according to an update on the Southern Idaho Tourism Facebook page . According to the latest information, VIP seating on the look out platform is already sold out for all shows.

There are 1,500 tickets being sold per evening, May 15-18. Saturday night's final event is selling faster than anticipated, and organizers are urging those who would like to attend to buy tickets sooner than later.

General admission tickets are $12 for those 12 and up, and $6 for those under the age of 12. Kids five and younger are free. There will food vendors, live music and games at this year's show. The shows will take place Wednesday through Saturday.