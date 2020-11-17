TikToker Searches Twin Falls Starbucks For “TikTok Drink”

I am obviously way behind the time because I just came across this on Tik Tok from last year. Like, last summer. But I have to admit that I thoroughly enjoyed the minute long Tik Tok and it made me look up what the heck he was talking about.

I swear I feel old because I have no idea what these kids are doing these days and again I am obviously behind the times. WARNING: Some foul language at the end.



So this guys searches all over Twin Falls for a barista that knows how to make the special Tik Tok drink. I thought for sure he would strike out but no, once he goes to the final Starbucks in the area he gets it and is, let's say, not impressed. So I looked it up. It sounds pretty fantastic to me.

Apparently according to some research, it is a venti Strawberry Acai refresher with three scoops of strawberries, three scoops of blackberries and a huge scoop of ice. Sounds like a decent smoothie to me. I can't drink it but I feel like I would enjoy it.

Apparently there is an entire secret menu of TikTok inspired drinks at Starbucks. Man, again I feel like I really need to get out more. I didn't even know Starbucks had a secret menu. Oops.