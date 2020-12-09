Tip Helps Advance Investigation of Moose Killing in South Hills

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers say they've received a tip from the public that has helped advance the investigation into the illegal killing of a bull moose south of Twin Falls.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, a recent tip from a moose hunter helped provide key information of when a bull moose was killed along Deadline Ridge in the South Hills earlier this fall. The hunter was able to provide a picture of the moose alive on September 21, near the area where it was killed. Idaho Fish and Game officers say the moose could have been poached on September 21, or sometime after. Officers continue to ask the public to submit any information they may have on the case.

You can call Citizens Against Poaching at 1-800-632-5999, call Officer Jim Stirling directly at 208-539-4408, or the Fish and Game Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359. Idaho Fish and Game is investigating several cases of moose poached or accidentally killed this year across Idaho.