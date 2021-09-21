To The Driver With His Blinker On All The Way Down Blue Lakes In Twin Falls

We all make mistakes driving. I know I have done stupid things like not use my blinker because I wasn't paying attention or pulled out in front of someone that was in my blind spot. I got stuck behind this driver on Blue Lakes in Twin Falls who kept his blinker on nearly the entire span of Blue Lakes.

To the driver who left his blinker on the entire way I have to ask, how do you not notice the ticking sound in your vehicle? Especially from the bridge to 5 points. That repetitive noise would drive me absolutely bonkers.

And again, we all make mistakes, but I found it uncalled for that you flipped me off when I tried to pull up next to you to tell you that you had your blinker on for roughly 5 miles. I was not rude even though I really wanted to be, I was simply trying to inform you at a stop light of your mistake. There was no need for hostility.

I am the one who got in front of you and turned MY blinker on and off without turning in hopes you would understand you left your blinker on. Blue Lakes has to be the worst place in Twin Falls except maybe Pole Line for you to keep a blinker on and not turn.

This is why I no longer trust people or blinkers. In all seriousness though I am glad you were able to get to your destination safely.

Get our free mobile app

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State