Whether it's to a first-time mom in her 20s or 30s, a tired mama of six or a mother who now has an empty nest, Mother's Day is a great time to say "thank you" to all of the moms out there.

Faith Hill , the Band Perry , Jimmy Dean and many other country artists have recorded songs that show just how much moms are loved, needed and cherished. These 10 country tunes say a whole lot of fantastic things about moms -- and, yeah, they make us cry, too.