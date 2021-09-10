TYHEE, Idaho (KLIX)-A truck driver was cited for failing to yield when a train split his trailer in half north of Chubbuck in the small community of Tyhee. According to Idaho State Police, the 22-year-old driver out of Blackfoot was pulling an empty trailer westbound on W. Tyhee Road when a northbound train struck it at around 1:38 p.m. at the crossing between N. Hiline Road and U.S. Highway 91. No one was injured in the collision, however it stopped all train traffic for a time until the scene was cleared at around 3 p.m. The Bannock County Sheriff's Office also responded to the crash.

