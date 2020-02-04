Trench Digging Forces Closure Of Shoup Street In Twin Falls
City maintenance crews began work this morning (February 4) at a Twin Falls residential intersection. Motorists will be prohibited from gaining access to the area on a temporary basis.
Work crews are currently on-site digging a trench across Shoup Street, at the intersection of Tyler Street in Twin Falls. The road is closed to the public until further notice. Motorists should seek an alternate route to their destination.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app