Filer Trucker Injured in Crash on I-84 Near Hazelton

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A Filer man had to be taken to the hospital after two semi-truck crashed near Hazelton Friday afternoon on Interstate 84. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 1:20 p.m. near the Valley Road exit in the westbound lanes. The 68-year-old Filer man was parked along the shoulder in a tanker-truck when he tried to merge on to the roadway and was struck by another truck driven by a 63-year-old man from Houston, Texas. The 68-year-old was taken to an area hospital by ground ambulance. The crash blocked traffic for more than four hours. The Jerome County Sheriff's Office, First Surrogate Fire, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Idaho Transportation Department assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

