Truck Hauling Onions Catches Fire on I-84

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-Elmore County authorities say a truck hauling onions caught fire on Thursday blocking some traffic on the interstate.

According to the Elmore Sheriff's Office, deputies had seen a large amount of smoke at around 8 p.m. Thursday night on Interstate 84 and found a semi-truck hauling onions was on fire. The driver was out of the vehicle and talking to dispatch which sent Mountain Home Fire, Elmore County Ambulance Service, and more deputies.

Eastbound lanes of travel were temporarily shut down while crews put out the fire. One lane was opened while crews worked to clear the road and move the truck. The drive, who was not injured, had told deputies that he had heard a tire blow on his trailer and could see smoke coming from underneath.