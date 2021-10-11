Trump Flags Still Flying in Twin Falls, Idaho

There was an old Saturday Night Live sketch my late brother could recite. It starred several members of the original cast. Including also the late John Belushi. He plays a house guest who doesn’t get cues he has overstayed his welcome. You can see the sketch by clicking here.

Yet one recent poll suggests more than half of Republicans are hoping he imitates Grover Cleveland and wins a non-consecutive term.

Democrats and some establishment Republicans must feel the same way about Donald Trump. The Hill explains that some GOP members of the Senate (not all named Ben Sasse) privately wish he would leave. They believe he’ll rally liberals in the midterm elections and again in 2024. Yet one recent poll suggests more than half of Republicans are hoping he imitates Grover Cleveland and wins a non-consecutive term.

Last December, I wrote a post saying the Trump flags and signs would long outlast the Christmas lights and decorations. Here we are, approaching Halloween, and the Trump flags are still flying in Twin Falls. Some have been updated to reflect a potential 2024 Trump campaign. The former president is giving every indication of a return.

I also saw one of those naughty flags. The one parodied as “Let’s go Brandon”. The flag with the bad word. One being chanted by sports fans in stadiums and grandstands across the country. I photographed it from an angle and it managed to cover up two of the letters. I’ve decided not to post it with this story because I don’t believe children should see and hear public profanity. While I may laugh when I see one of those flags, I wouldn’t post one on my property and in public view, though. I understand the sentiment.

