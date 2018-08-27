Twin Falls Aircraft Charter to Relocate to Jerome Airport

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Twin Falls aircraft charger and service company announced plans to relocate their operation to the Jerome County Airport. Sunday the Southern Idaho Economic Development Organization announced Precision Aviation Inc. will move business to Jerome County by December of this year. The move will include its charter, aviation flight training, aircraft maintenance and aircraft rental business. Precision Aviation, founded by Mark Doerr, intends to build two facilities at the airport to provide aircraft fueling, hangar rental, car rental and concierge services. Right now, the company has seven aircraft that it charters, aircraft management and flight training operations.