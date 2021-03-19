Faux Furrball Happening Now For Twin Falls Animal Shelter

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter has made a big change to their annual Furrball fundraiser event for 2021. The pandemic situation has made large gatherings a questionable option for businesses. As the vaccine continues to roll out it will become easier to have bigger events without worry of accidentally hosting a super-spreader event. Luckily we have the technology to still do many of the things we would like to do in person, only virtually.

That's the big change for the Furrball this year: you can now participate from the comfort of your home.

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter has modified the name of the event too. It is now called the Faux Furrball for 2021. Donations are still as needed as any other year and being accepted during the event in a number of different ways.

You can take your money donation directly to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter on Victory Avenue. Mail in donations will also be accepted along with an online donation option for those who wish to use technology for their transaction. Online donations through PayPal can be set up as a one-time or a monthly donation.

Donations made between now and March 26, 2021 for the Faux Furrball will be used to help the hundreds of animals that come to the shelter through the year with medical needs. Plus, for every $25 donation you make you will be entered into a drawing to win a new iPad 8.

