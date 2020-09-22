Twin Falls Animal Shelter Offering Discounted Cat Adoptions

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter has posted online that they are full of cats and kittens, so for the month of September they are offering adoptions at a discounted price. All cats come spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.

Adult cat adoptions are only $10 and kittens are $25.90. For more details on the cats sale and to see current pictures of all the adoptable pets, check out the People For Pets - Twin Falls Animal Shelter Facebook page. Since there are so many cats at the shelter, they are also in desperate need of cat food for their pantry. You can donate any brand of cat food and it can be a new bag or an opened bag you aren't feeding to your pets. Other ways you can help ease the needs of the staff at the shelter include donating toys, blankets, money, and even volunteering your time to be with and interact with the animals.

The animal shelter is always in need of donations and help from the community. Sometimes that help comes when the shelter puts together big fundraiser events, like the Pooch Splash which happened last weekend. Dogs and owners were able to enjoy Dierkes Lake while helping raise money for the medical funds and care of the sick and injured animals that arrive at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.