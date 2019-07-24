Twin Falls Ax Throwing Facility Now Open

The Bearded Axe is a new facility open in Twin Falls as of today, July 24th. You can go in there and throw sharp objects at a giant target. How cool does that sound?

I have seen areas around the country embrace the concept of throwing axes and knives for recreational purposes, but a lot of them are attached to a bar. The one here in Twin Falls is not mixing sharp objects with alcohol.

You can reserve lanes to go with a group of friends and throw axes for about $17.50 per person. They have even said they are going to start leagues, like bowling leagues only much more macho. They are also going to have coaches come in and help people learn how to throw them correctly.

Hours of operation are Monday - Thursday noon to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to midnight and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. They are located in downtown Twin Falls at 246 3rd Ave South. They're open seven days a week for people interested in checking it out.