Twin Falls Business Owners Proves Cancer Doesn’t Care Who You Are

With Breast Cancer Awareness month coming to a close, these business owners are out to show everyone why it's so important to get checked.

Idaho is one of the worst ranked states for women getting a mammogram. I know, Idaho women are super tough, but cancer doesn't care how tough, strong, rich or poor you are. It will come after you no matter what.

Laurie and Rod shared their heartfelt experience and it's something everyone needs to see.

So even though October is coming to a close, checking yourself throughout the year should be on your mind. Catching it early gives you the best chance for survival.