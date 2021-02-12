Twin Falls Council to Decide on Colorado Flights Agreement

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls City Council will vote on weather to sign an agreement with an airline to provide flights to Colorado at next weeks meeting.

The planning has been in the works to enter into an agreement with Sky West Airlines to provide air service to an from the Denver International Airport, opening more destination options for travelers. According to the city, flights would operate nonstop daily to and from Denver on United Airlines through partnership with SkyWest. Currently travelers flying from the Magic Valley Regional Airport can only fly to Salt Lake City for connecting flights. At one time Allegiant Air provided service from the Magic Valley to Nevada.

If approved by the council, flights to Colorado will begin on May 12 with once-daily flights. The council meeting is set for Tuesday at 5 p.m. at City Hall on Main Street. People can attend the meeting in person, watch on Cable One channel 17 or through the city website.

