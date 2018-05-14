Twin Falls County Authorities Warn of Jury Scam
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Twin Falls County authorities are warning of a new jury scam targeting residents.
The sheriff’s office said in a statement Monday that the caller states the person has failed to appear for jury duty and needs to pay a fine or law enforcement officers will be sent to arrest them. The caller then gives instructions for its intended victim to purchase prepaid credit cards.
The sheriff’s office reminds residents:
Twin Falls County does not make this type of phone call, and you will never be asked to purchase a pre-paid credit card. If you question the validity of a phone call or caller, hang up and contact Twin Falls County to verify.