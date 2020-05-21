Twin Falls County Looking for Three Persons of Interest

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls County authorities say they are trying to track down three men who are persons of interest in several thefts in the Magic Valley.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office shared several surveillance photos of the three persons of interest. Originally the men were spotted on May 18, driving a stolen Volvo which has since been recovered.

Now authorities think they men may be in a 1998 Toyota pickup truck with a diamond plate tool box and a Boise State University sticker on the back window. The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about the trio to call SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911.