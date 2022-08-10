Twin Falls Driver Gets Stuck And Has To Drag Car Out Of A Canal

Wednesday morning at the Townsquare Media radio station in Twin Falls, a man drove through the area and got his car stuck in a canal. He essentially made his car a teeter-totter and thankfully no one was hurt.

Before we continue, I want to say this gentleman who got stuck was very nice and amicable. He apologized over and over again and said multiple times he was embarrassed. It was an accident.

Now, as we continue, I am not sure how he managed to do it. The man drove between two different poles, squeezed by two different cars, and between two different satellite dishes before ending up in the canal. Authorities were called and handled the situation perfectly. The car in the canal was even operable.

The car was perfectly wedged in that canal that he could not back up out of it. One tire was completely off the ground and the front end sitting right above the water. There was minimal damage done to the vehicle and only a little damage was done to one of the satellites. Fortunately, the satellite that was hit was not operational at the time and serves as a backup transmission for the radio station.

It took two different tow trucks to get the gentleman's vehicle out of the canal. He told us a couple of times that he was told he could squeeze through that area to get to the parking lot of the baseball field. It could very well be a complete misunderstanding. We aren't exactly sure what happened but security footage will be viewed.

I am just saying that I am incredibly thankful that everyone is ok and that this young man was left with an operable vehicle. The only thing we know he was cited for was a suspended license.

