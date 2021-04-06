Twin Falls Drivers Get Caught Speeding Passed Stopped School Busses
The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office caught several Twin Falls drivers speeding passed stopped school busses with their stop signs up. Not only is that dangerous but it is illegal and can get you in some serious hot water.
According to the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office Facebook page, yesterday alone there were 3 separate violations by drivers who failed to stop for school busses with their stop signs up. That has to be scary for a parent and a student. At one point I was sure I was going to see a young boy get creamed by a speeding vehicle.
The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office said that not only is this dangerous for students and illegal, it can land a driver with a ticket of $256.50, a misdemeanor and add 4 points to your driving record. That will increase insurance premiums for sure.
I know this year has been crazy and seeing a school bus isn't exactly the norm anymore but they are still out there, students are getting back to the classrooms and more school busses are on the road. You don't want to hurt someone or get caught doing this.
I personally have witnesses several people speeding through school zones, ignoring school bus stop signs and more. I have also seen kids dart out in front of vehicles when the school bus leaves. It is just best that everyone pays attention to their surroundings and make sure to stop when needed. I wouldn't want that kind of accident on my conscience for the rest of my life.