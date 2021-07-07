Twin Falls Free Movie Night In The Park Every Friday In July

Grab your blanket, get some snacks and bring the family to the free movie night at Twin Falls City Park starting on July 9th. The show starts at the Twin Falls City Park Bandshell at 9:30 pm.

The free movies that they will be showing

On July 9th: Tom & Jerry will be showing, the 2021 version of the movie. The movie is rated PG

On July 16th: Wonder Park released in 2019. The show starts at 9:30 pm and it is rated PG

July 23rd: Raya and the Dragon will be playing. That movie was released 2021 and it is also rated PG.

What to bring

You should bring your own chairs, a blanket or whatever to lounge on. Make sure you get there early enough to save yourself a seat. You can bring some snacks but alcohol is not allowed on city property. Also please pick up any trash, don't litter.

The shows start right around the time it starts to get dark, it is nice enough outside at that time it would be a great little date night or a fantastic family get away. I know these shows are more tailored to children but honestly, sometimes as an adult a good children's movie is just good for the soul.

I might have to sneak on down there one Friday night just to enjoy the movie in the park which is an experience I have never actually done.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: TV Locations in Every State

READ MORE: 25 Companies You Might Not Know Are Owned by Disney

How long it takes to binge 'The Office,' 'Game of Thrones,' and 50 other famous TV shows