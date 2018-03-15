Twin Falls Holds Annual Easter Egg Hunt for Special Needs Kids

Every year, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office has a Easter egg hunt specifically for kids with special needs. If you haven't attended it, you definitely should and get your daily dose of happiness.

The event will be March 31st at the Twin Falls County Fair Grounds at 10:00 a.m. The hunt has different areas for different kids based on their needs guaranteeing every child gets the chance to find some eggs.

It is sponsored by TFCS employee association and Cactus Petes. For more information call the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office at (208) 736- 4150 or go to their Facebook page.