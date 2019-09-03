Twin Falls Kmart to Close

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Kmart in Twin Falls is slated for closure sometime this year. Recent media reports indicated that Sears Holdings Corporation would be closing even more stores than originally indicated earlier this month, including the Twin Falls location.

A phone call to the store confirmed the store is slated for closure, but could not comment any more than that. When the Twin Falls store is expected to close is not clear. In an earlier announcement on August 6, from the parent company Sears Holdings Corp., said it intended to shutter 26 Sears and Kmart location across the country and only listed five Kmart locations. Since then, numerous media outlets, including USA Today, listed hundreds of stores on the chopping block that would begin liquidation this fall.

According to the company, it ran into some challenges returning their stores to sustainable levels of productivity because of a weak retail environment. The company said it would scale down many of their large-scale Sears stores and put more effort into Home & Life stores and Sears Hometown locations. News Radio 1310 has reached out to the company for more information on when the Twin Falls Kmart location will begin its shutdown. In 2018, Sears closed its doors in Twin Falls at the Magic Valley Mall, it is slated to be a new Kohl's.