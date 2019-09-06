Twin Falls Man Changes Plea in Video Voyeurism Case

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls man accused of secretly recording a woman using a tanning bed has pleaded guilty to the charges. According to online court records, Brian Trappen pleaded guilty to one charge of video voyeurism in 5th District Court earlier this week after a change of plea hearing before a scheduled trial.

According to charging documents, Idaho State Police found that Trappen secretly recorded video without the victim's permission. A recording device had been placed without the victim knowing in a room with a tanning bed. Police discovered the images as part of another investigation into a deadly crash in Jerome County in 2018.

Late last month Trappen pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular manslaughter in crash were he had been traveling the wrong direction on Interstate 84 near Jerome and caused a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people; he is waiting to be sentenced in that chase. Sentencing for the video voyeurism charge, a felony, is scheduled for later in November.